Aurelien Verdet Morey St Denis Rue Vergy
Burgundy
750 ml
A Fantastic wine; deep concentrated color; black cherry and cola aromas; bright and lively on the palate; expressing fresh berry and spices; full bodied, with a polished finish.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Dom Aurelien Verdet Vosne Romanee has sweet berry and floral aromas and flavors; an elegant red, with an herbal hint; taut and linear; fine length.