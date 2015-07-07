Dole Strawberry Kiwi
Juice
16 oz
A fun blend of fruit juices with 100% Vitamin C requirements!
Ole Smoky
Peach Moonshine
750 ml
Ole Smoky's Moonshine Peach made with real Peaches.
Ole Smoky
Hunch Punch Moonshine
50 ml
Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Moonshine is a delicious and potent concoction that combines our smooth moonshine with a summertime blend of juices from oranges, pineapples and cherries.
Ole Smoky
White Lightnin'
50 ml
Ole Smoky's White Lightnin is made from 100% grain neutral spirits that have been distilled six times for premium smoothness. White Lightnin is our alternative to vodka gin and tequila.
Ole Smoky
Apple Pie Moonshine
50 ml
A blend of pure apple juice, ground cinnamon, and other spices with our whiskey. This combination of flavors conjures up memories of warm apple pie on a cool summer evening and goes down just as easy.
Ole Smoky
Blue Flame Moonshone
750 ml
We are done messing around, it's time to raise the proof. At 128 proof, it's clear, clean and exactly what moonshine should be. If it burns blue, it's true.
Ole Smoky
Shine Nog
750 ml
Ole Smoky has bottled the very essence of the holidays with their new delicious flavor, Shine Nog!
Ole Smoky
Sweet Tea Moonshine
750 ml
No hot summer day is tolerable without a tall glass of sweet ice tea. Mix it with lemonade for a lemony sweet tea experience.
Ole Smoky
Hunch Punch Lightnin' Moonshine
750 ml
Made with a delicious combination of juices: orange, pineapple and cherry, it's immediately recognizable on your tongue as a party
Ole Smoky
Strawberry Moonshine
750 ml
Instead of using all the best fruit for jam, pies, and preserves, we infuse our moonshine with the sweet flavors of strawberry.
Ole Smoky
Blackberry Moonshine
750 ml
Ole Smoky Blackberry uses fresh sun-ripened blackberry's who's sweetness can now be found in Ole Smoky's Blackberry Moonshine. It's perfect for sipping at a backyard barbeque.
Ole Smoky
Apple Pie Moonshine
750 ml
Ole Smoky's Apple Pie Moonshine captures the same delicious combination of flavors - made with pure apple juice, ground cinnamon and other spices - blended with our moonshine.
Dole
Pineapple Juice
46 oz
DOLE Pineapple Juice is 100% juice, so it 's full of natural vitamins, with no added sugar or genetically modified ingredients.
Dale Bros Runway Ipa
Seasonal Specialty Beer
22 oz
The flavor and aroma are courtesy of Summit, Galaxy and Cascade hops. The beer is full flavored and bursting with flavor.
Dale Bros. California
Schwarzbier or Black Beer Dark Lager
22 oz
GOLD MEDAL 2009 LA COUNTY FAIR. An American style Dark Lager with a light body and slightly chocolate finish.
Ole Smoky
Moonshine Cherries
750 ml
Fresh maraschino cherries soaked in Ole Smoky's 100 proof moonshine. Each cherry says a sweet hello followed by a warm goodbye. 100 proof.
Ole Smoky
Lemon Drop Moonshine
750 ml
Fresh squeezed lemons and sugar stirred in ice cold water mixed with Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine. 80 proof.
Ole Smoky
Original Moonshine
750 ml
100 year old recipe that is smooth and bright as the promise of a Saturday night when anything can happen. 50% ABV