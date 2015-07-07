Djarum Black
Clove Cigars
Pack
From the 1950s until the present day, Djarum Filtered Clove Cigars have become synonymous with exotic flavor and refined taste.
From the 1950s until the present day, Djarum Filtered Clove Cigars have become synonymous with exotic flavor and refined taste.
Fitted with a filter that suits the clove tone perfectly, these Cigars are the closest you'll get to smoking a cigarette but with the taste of clove. Rendering a smooth smoke, these Cigars are veneered with a dark brown rolling paper and filter- a perfect match in contrast.
There's something about smoking a Djarum Bali Hai filtered cigar that makes you want to sit down, close your eyes, and enjoy being totally present in the moment. Is it the rich aroma or the sensuous blend of tobacco and cloves? Or, maybe it's the distinct and unmistakable crackling sound as it burns