Dewatsuru
Junmai Ginjo Sake
720 ml
Founded in 1865. Akita, Japan. A perfect match for sushi and sashimi, this sake is crisp and clean with a subtle minerality. Served chilled or room temp is best. Semi-dry.
Founded in 1865. Akita, Japan. The Kimoto brewing creates a rustic, mellow and high acidity sake that pairs perfect with chicken and fried food. Serve room temp, warm or hot. Neutral.