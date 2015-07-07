Dekuyper
Anisette
750 ml
Sweet, mild and delicate. Great after-dinner digestif - serve with rich butter cookies. Wonderful mixed (half-and-half) with any Irish Cream liqueur over ice. Try a splash in sauteed shrimp!
Dekuyper Pucker
Sour Apple
1 L
Remember your favorite sweet and sour candy from your youth that made you pucker? Now you can get that same flavor in a bottle. Try it for some fun drinks!
Dekuyper Brandy
Peach
1 L
Our peach-flavored brandy is produced using the freshest ingredients. The result is a peach brandy like no other! Try on the rocks or as a Peach Cooler with lemon juice and sugar over ice.
Dekuyper Crave
Chocolate Chili
750 ml
Dekuyper Crave Chocolate Chili starts with a subtle hint of caramel and vanilla notes, followed by the tingly warmth of chili peppers.
Dekuyper
Red Apple
750 ml
Juicy red apple flavor. Mix with your favorite vodka.
Dekuyper
Crème de Menthe White
750 ml
Our creme de menthe is produced in the old world DeKuyper tradition. The result is a smooth, naturally delicious product. Try on the rocks or mix with brandy to make a Stinger.
Dekuyper Pucker
Island Punch
750 ml
The flavor of the Hawaiian Tropics captured in a bottle! Try a Blue Hooter with equal parts of Island Blue and Pucker Watermelon or try an Absolut Blue Martini!
Dekuyper Pucker
Raspberry
750 ml
A burst of sweet raspberry flavors followed by a mouth puckering sour. Great chilled as a shot or in your favorite drink recipies. Get ready to pucker up!
Dekuyper
Blueberry
750 ml
Intense blueberry flavors are infused in to schnapps.
Dekuyper Brandy
Cherry
750 ml
Cherry flavored brandy.
Dekuyper
Crème de Menthe Green
750 ml
DeKuyper Creme de Menthe is produced in the old world DeKuyper tradition using only the freshest ingredients. Sip it on the rocks or mix with Creme de Cacao white and heavy cream for a Grasshopper.
Dekuyper
Buttershots
1 L
A wonderful buttery taste of butterscotch that comes alive with flavor. Perfect!
Dekuyper
Curacao Blue
1 L
Perfect for margaritas or tropical drinks. Don't forget the litTle umbrellas and a garnish of pineapple, orange slice, and a maraschino cherry.
Dekuyper
Sloe Gin
1 L
Flavor is derived from the sloe berry fruit, perfect in fizzes.
Dekuyper
Melon
750 ml
Rich melon flavor that is perfect for mixing with either tequila, rum , or vodka.
Dekuyper
100 Proof Hot Damn
750 ml
Hot spicy schnapps, perfect with an ice cold beer.
Dekuyper
Curacao Blue
750 ml
Perfect for margaritas or tropical drinks. Don't forget the little umbrellas and a garnish of pineapple, orange slice, and a maraschino cherry.
Dekuyper
Peachtree
1 L
America's #1 selling schnapps! Rich, true peach flavors. Create a peach-arita margarita, peach mai tai, or add to homemade peach pie to kick the intensity up a notch!
Dekuyper
Curacao Orange
750 ml
A light, delicate orange-flavored liqueur. Clean & smooth.
Dekuyper Burst
Blustery Peppermint
750 ml
A dry, light-bodied peppermint schnapps. For a summertime treat, pour over ice and add sparkling water. In the cooler months, add to hot chocolate for an adult twist on an old favorite. 60 proof.
Dekuyper
Crème de Cacao White
750 ml
Perfect in chocolate Martinis or as an addition to desserts, the rich taste of cocoa is present in every drop.
Dekuyper
Buttershots
750 ml
A wonderful buttery taste of butterscotch that comes alive with flavor. Perfect!
Dekuyper
Triple Sec
1 L
DeKuyper Triple Sec is a delicious orange flavored liqueur. It is an essential ingredient to the margarita cocktail, Long Island Iced Tea and the cosmopolitan, among many others.
Dekuyper
Amaretto
750 ml
Great over the rocks, or add to coffee for a classic finish to an Italian meal. Substitute DeKuyper Amaretto for part of the liquid in a pound cake and add a lemon glaze - mmm!
Dekuyper Brandy
Kirschwasser
750 ml
DeKuyper Kirschwasser is a cherry flavored brandy from the Black Forrest. The cherries are fermented complete. Unlike cherry liqueurs and so-called cherry brandies, kirschwasser is not sweet.
Pucker
Citrus Squeeze Vodka
750 ml
Pucker Citrus Squeeze vodka by Dekuyper is loaded with fresh juicy orange and tangerine flavors. Perfect mixed with club soda and orange juice for a refreshing cocktail.
Pucker
Sour Apple Sass Vodka
750 ml
Pucker Sour Apple vodka by Dekuyper is a refreshing smooth vodka with a sassy flavor of tart Granny Smith apples.
Dekuyper
Orange
750 ml
Give your cocktail a Brazilian twist. Introducing JDK and Sons O3 orange liqueur with 100% Brazilian Pera oranges.
Dekuyper Pucker
Strawberry
750 ml
Dekuyper Strawberry Pucker is a sweet and sour sensation. Just add a splash of strawberry passion to your vodka, rum, or tequila cocktail for a new taste sensation.
Dekuyper
Crème de Cassis
1 L
Add a little cassis to Champagne for a refreshing spritzer.
Dekuyper Pucker
Watermelon
750 ml
A sweet and sour sensation that will make you pucker up! A perfect addition to party drinks.
Dekuyper
Luscious Raspberry Rush
750 ml
Raspberry is a warm-blooded liqueur with the taste sensation of fresh ripe raspberries. This red liqueur adds color and zip to brightly hued cocktails and long drinks.