Dei
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
750 ml
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Simply a dazzling wine, the slick '97 Dei Vino Nobile di Montepulciano exhibits fine ripened black fruit flavors and a lusty palate texture; this is a wine of special merit.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Simply a dazzling wine, the slick '97 Dei Vino Nobile di Montepulciano exhibits fine ripened black fruit flavors and a lusty palate texture; this is a wine of special merit.
The Dei Rosso di Montepulciano is fresh with floral red fruit notes core of plum; red cherry and a lovely overall balance; best enjoyed over the next year or two.