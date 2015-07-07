De Luze
VSOP Cognac
750 ml
VSOP De Luze is an outstanding blend of Eeux-De-Vie from Grande and Petite Champagne, the two best growing areas of the Cognac region whose blending gives fine Champagne
De Luze Alfred Cognac is a blend of Eaux-De-Vie ranging from 13 to 15 years old. This modern day Cognac can be enjoyed on ice or in a standard snifter.