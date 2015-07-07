Damm

Estrella Damm Lager

6 Bottles 11.2 oz

Estrella Damm is a Mediterranean lager brewed in Barcelona. Made according to the original recipe from 1876 using a blend of Mediterranean ingredients, sourced from local farmers. 100% natural ingredients. Only water, barley malt, rice and hops. Without any additives, preservatives or added sulphites. In the mouth, Estrella Damm is a beer with personality, with an intermediate body, with notes of cereals coming from the malt. A fresh sensation thanks to the rice and a clean bitter finish, which does not linger. Due to its features, Estrella Damm is a balanced and most refreshing beer. Alcohol: 5.4% by volume.