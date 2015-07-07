Dalmore
12 Year Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL 2009 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Attractive amber color with a malty sweetness and hints of light peat.
GOLD MEDAL 2009 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Attractive amber color with a malty sweetness and hints of light peat.
FIVE STARS HIGHEST RECOMMENDATION SPIRITS JOURNAL. Dalmore Cigar Malt has a more rich, full-bodied taste that is a perfect compliment to fine cigars or with a rich chocolate dessert.
Aromas of vanilla, dark chocolate, orange, and cinnamon. Dark chocolate, candied citrus fruits, rich coffee, nutmeg, and cloves on the palate. Citrus fruit, oak, and spice finish.
Whiskies matured in ex-bourbon casks, Matusalem oloroso sherry wood, Madeira barrels, Marsala casks, port pipes and Cabernet Sauvignon wine barriques are brought together in perfect harmony.