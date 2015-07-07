Shock Top
Belgian White Ale
6 Bottles
Memorably aromatic and a smooth, complex taste. Unfiltered and naturally cloudy creating a traditional wheat beer with attitude.
American Witbier. Belgian style with real orange, lemon-lime peels and coriander. 5.2% ABV
Shock Top is unfiltered and naturally cloudy creating a traditional wheat beer with attitude.
Aromas and flavors of lemonade. Not too tart and not too sweet, it's the perfect summer treat! 4.2% ABV
This light golden-colored, Belgian-style wheat beer is memorably aromatic and has a smooth, complex taste. Shock Top is unfiltered and naturally cloudy creating a traditional wheat beer with attitude.
American Ale. A hand crafted hybrid of Belgian wheat beer and sweet cider with natural honey flavor. 5.2% ABV
Raspberry Ale. Same great Shock Top flavor with the smooth taste of raspberry. 5.2% ABV
A light, unfiltered, spiced Belgian-style Wheat Ale. Cloudy, light color with aromas of citrus zest and coriander. Slightly fruity and sweet, with a balanced bitterness in the finish,
A light unfiltered, spiced Belgian style Wheat Ale beer, with a cloudy light color, aromas with citrus zest, and coriander. Slightly fruit and sweet, finished with a balanced bitterness.
Slightly tart, subtly sweet, majorly refreshing. 5.2% ABV
Shock Top Honeycrisp Apple Wheat is a unique, hybrid of Belgian wheat beer and sweet cider, with natural Honeycrisp flavor added to produce an innovative new brew that is crisp, and flavorful.
A great way to have a taste of all, try the variety pack that includes four each of the Belgian White, Honey Crisp Apple Wheat and Pumpkin Wheat!