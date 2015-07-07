Ryemageddon Corsair
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Gold Medal at the international Review of Spirits. Made from a mash of 80% malted Rye and 20% chocolate Rye. Aroma of milk chocolate and peanut butter along with hints of dried fruit and caramel.
Huge, rich flavor. Three smokes with peat at the fore, sweetness and vanilla. Buttery broad flavor and long finish.