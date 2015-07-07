Coronado Brewing
Easy Up Pale Ale
6 Cans
Cascade and Mandarina hops combined with bready malt for a sunny dash of citrus and hints of caramel sweetness.
This spiced California style Wit is both refreshing and complex. Brewed with wheat, coriander, California orange peel and local orange blossom honey. 5.2% ABV.
This beer has similar characteristics to that of a European-style Pilsner. Light in color and mildly hopped with Czech hops makes for a crisp, dry ale, with a slightly sweet finish.
Light and refreshing. Infused with raspberry, blackberry and boysenberry giving this ale a crisp fruity tartness. 4.6%
Tropical fruit flavors and a brawny, persistent bitterness that makes for a highly intelligent brew. 8.5% ABV
Brewed with a classic combo of West Coast hops, this beer gets the tropical treatment with a hefty dose of fresh guava puree.
Watch out, this unfiltered "San Diego IPA" has been known to reduce even the most intelligent to a blithering "idiot".
The intense bitterness and flavor create a very strong hop aroma. Copper in color, with medium maltiness and body.
Pine, citrus, and a little malt on the nose; follows onto the palate. 7% ABV
This Limited-edition West Coast-style Imperial IPA commemorates Coronado Brewing's 21st Anniversary.
Our coastal take on a traditional witbier is infused with orange zest, coriander and orange blossom honey.
A slightly tart, but never sour wheat beer. Red raspberries, blackberries and boysenberries collide with the perfect blend of hops and malt for a sweet, crisp, rose-colored ale.
The intense bitterness and flavor create a very strong hop aroma. Copper in color, with medium maltiness and body. 7% ABV
Coronado and Cigar City Brewing Collaboration. Conquista showcases the recently introduced German Hop, Polaris, known for its high alpha acids and distinct pineapple and herbaceous notes.
Dry-hopped with a blend of Mosaic and Sorachi Ace hops, this IPA overflows with tropical mango, peach and citrus aromas, and has a dry, lingering finish.
This California pilsner is crisp, refreshing and highly drinkable with hop aroma and flavor from Czech Saaz, Cluster and German Hallertau hops.
Brewed with classic West Coast hops, this beer gets the tropical treatment with a hefty dose of fresh guava puree. The result is a surprisingly smooth, unfiltered IPA bursting with tropical goodness.
Full of sweet toffee, caramel, and vanilla notes, this is one deceptively smooth, chocolatey drinking Barrel Aged Imperial Brown Ale that has been oaked to perfection. ABV: 10%
Blending Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe and Southern Cross hops for a delicious, tropical aroma with just a hint of sun-kissed citrus.
Both refreshing and complex. Brewed with wheat, coriander, California orange peel and local orange blossom honey. 5.2% ABV.
Mermaid's Red Ale is their flagship libation. This medium bodied premium red ale is made with caramel malts and dry hopped with cascade hops to balance the sweetness for a great finish and aroma.
This easy-drinking IPA will transport you to a tropical paradise the moment it hits your lips. 7.9% ABV