Coppo Barbera Camp du Rouss
Chianti
750 ml
Very bright and nifty, the well-made Coppo Camp du Rouss is one the year's finest Barberas! Ripe with sweet earthy notes, this would be a great choice for osso buco
Ripe fruit, tar, & earthy flavors, this substantial wine packs a lot & can hold up to almost any entree of your choice. This Barbera is one of the marketplace's best buys!