Cook's
Brut
750 ml
Medium-dry with crisp fruit flavors. The aromas of apple and pear are balanced with a bouquet of toasty yeast notes and floral nuances.
Semi-dry, with crisp fruit flavors, complexity, and a long, smooth finish. The aromas of apple and pear are balanced with a bouquet of toasty yeast notes and floral nuances.
An ideal balance of sugar and crisp fruit flavors!
82 PTS BEVERAGE TASTING INSTITUTE The Cook's Spumante is green-straw cast, medium bodied, and offers high acidity with (flavors of) lime, minerals, tropical fruits; aromatic and forward moscato.
Very crisp and refreshing in an unusual, lightly herbal style.
Coors Light is a light beer that delivers Rocky Mountain cold refreshment. A natural light beer that has well-balanced flavor with a malty note, low bitterness and light body.
Our commitment to quality is unwavering: from brewing using only 100% Rocky Mountain water & ingredients like high country Moravian barley, to malting in-house to ensure consistency from grain to glass.
An American classic, Coors Light was the first beer with the cold certified label to that would tell you when your beer is the appropriate temperature to drink. Coors Light holds the title of The Coldest Tasting Beer In The World, and is brewed with pure Rocky Mountain Spring Water in Golden, Colorado. There’s nothing like the crisp, refreshing taste of a Silver Bullet on a hot day.
SILVER MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. From the cool waters of the Rocky Mountains, Coors is made with natural ingredients & mountain spring water, of course. Now available in the historic stubby bottle.
Open your favorite wine with style with this Good Cook red waiters corkscrew.
Aromas of cinnamon, clove, and vanilla. Amber in color and a great mixer. 40%ABV
Brewed using only 100% Rocky Mountain water & ingredients like high country Moravian barley, to malting in-house to ensure consistency from grain to glass.
American Lager. Flavors of light caramel malt, herbal and spicy hop flavors with a bready, bitter aftertaste. 5.3% ABV
Use sharp point to pierce food. Washable or disposable. Soak skewers in water to prevent burning.