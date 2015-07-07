Shop
Compass Box
Peat Monster Scotch
1.75 L
Features a rich blond color with spicy nose of smoke and burning heather. Big and chewy on the palate with lots of smoke, a hint of brine and a great herbal note to the finish.
Compass Box
Flaming Heart Scotch
750 ml
Islay and Northern Highland malts combine to create a rich, complex, smoky whisky with added spice from new French-oak aging.
Compass Box
Eleuthera Scotch
750 ml
A rich, mightily smokey, yet beguilingly drinkable malt whiskey. Smoke balanced by rich, soft background.
Compass Box
The Lost Blend Scotch
750 ml
This elegantly complex union of two fruity Highland single malts and a peaty Islay single malt. 92 Proof