Columbia Winery
Composition Red
750 ml
Rich blackberry aromas with a noticable amount of spiced aromas; medium weight on the palate, well balanced between acidity and soft tannins in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very impressive effort, the generous and fruity '08 Columbia Winery Merlot dazzles on the palate with pretty, black fruit flavors; long and enticing in the finish.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, BEST BUY. The '12 Vintage of Les Chevaux is complex with notes of plum, blueberries; smooth and silky on the palate with an abundant of chocolate in the finish
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Wild and appealing, the black fruited, tar-like '09 Columbia Crest Grand Estates Amitage is a lively and bright red wine; lots of complexity in this fine offering.
The Two Vines Cabernet Sauvignon is elegant yet approachable. Aromas of strawberry, cherry and cola are accompanied by notes of luscious berry sweetness on the soft palate. This wine has moderate tannins and ends with a long silky finish.
A wonderful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Malbec; this Washington State gem delights the palate with crushed balck cherry and dark fruit flavors; deep and concentrated on the finish.