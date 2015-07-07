Columbia Crest H3
Les Chevaux Red Blend
750 ml
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, BEST BUY. The '12 Vintage of Les Chevaux is complex with notes of plum, blueberries; smooth and silky on the palate with an abundant of chocolate in the finish
Columbia Crest Grand Estates
Amitage Red Blend
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Wild and appealing, the black fruited, tar-like '09 Columbia Crest Grand Estates Amitage is a lively and bright red wine; lots of complexity in this fine offering.
Columbia Crest Two Vines
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Two Vines Cabernet Sauvignon is elegant yet approachable. Aromas of strawberry, cherry and cola are accompanied by notes of luscious berry sweetness on the soft palate. This wine has moderate tannins and ends with a long silky finish.
Columbia Crest H3
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A wonderful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Malbec; this Washington State gem delights the palate with crushed balck cherry and dark fruit flavors; deep and concentrated on the finish.