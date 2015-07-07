Clubtails Screwdriver 16oz
Malt Beverage
16 oz Can
The classic taste profile of perfectly blended orange juice and vodka flavors. It's so good, you could easily think you're drinking just orange juice.
An appetizing fusion of coconut, pineapple, and orange delivering the flavor of the traditional island punch cocktail and romancing the tastebuds with citrus, grenadine, and other delightful flavors.