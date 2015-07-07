Claremont Station 101 IPA 4pkc
Flanders Red Ale
4 Cans
Station 101 is a truly satisfying IPA. The right combination of crystal malts and Summit hops with massive Amarillo dry-hop rounds it all out with aromas that are both tropical and earthy.
Station 101 is a truly satisfying IPA. The right combination of crystal malts and Summit hops with massive Amarillo dry-hop rounds it all out with aromas that are both tropical and earthy.
This Double IPA is brewed with Simcoe and Summit hops with grapefruit. Aromas of grapefruit rind blend with the body and flavor of a West Coast IPA, with a bitter and dry finish.