Cinzano
Rosso
750 ml
Product of Italy. A sweet and deliciously herbal flavor with a rich amber color. 18% ABV
Product of Italy. The perfect combination of wine, sugar, alcohol, and an infusion of herbs and spices. 18% ABV
The fresh and fruity Cinzano Asti is ready to put a little fun in your life; delightfull aromatic with some zesty sweetness; light and refresingon the palate with just a hint of nectar on the finish.
Lively fruit flavors of strawberry and cherry dance around a core of crisp acidity, finishing on a slightly sweet note.
Sweet and crisp, this is a classic Italian aperitif; enjoy over ice with crispy baked cheese snacks or prosciutto and melon.