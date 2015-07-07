Chronic Cellars
Pink Pedals Rosé
750 ml
Aromas of fresh watermelon and a hint of cherries followed by flavors of strawberries, raspberries, and spice. 12% ABV
Aromas of fresh watermelon and a hint of cherries followed by flavors of strawberries, raspberries, and spice. 12% ABV
Spritz is a blend consisting mainly of pinot and Chardonnay from a handful of vineyards on the north coast of California.
Elegant and sophisticated. Full of red berries, light violets, mild tannins and a hint of tobacco and plums. Lingering finish.
Beautiful, dark purple hue with intense smokey vanilla, ripe cherries, white pepper, nutmeg and cinnamon.
Stone fruit and tropical notes on the palate that transition to the palate with added apple, honeysuckle, and a touch of oak; a Marsanne, Roussanne, and Viognier blend.
Chronic Dead Nuts shows depth & character with hints of chalk and minerals; medium to full bodied with both dark and light berry overtones. 63% Zinfandel, 15% Tempranillo, 14% Syrah, 6% Petite Sirah,