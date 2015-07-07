Christian Brothers
Ruby Port
1.5 L
Well established tradition of producing Napa Valley wines of consisten quality. Value!
A premium brandy infused with a delicious peach flavor that can be enjoyed on the rocks, neat or in a favorite cocktail.
Rich mellow flavors are perfect in a snifter or with some club soda for a refreshing cocktail.
We infuse natural flavors with Christian Brothers Brandy, which is always distilled from premium grape varietals and aged in hand-selected oak barrels.
Infuses pure natural honey with rich taste; aged in hand selected oak barrels; enjoy straight or on the rocks.
One of the finest domestic VSOP brandys produced.
Ripe and fruity, the Christian Brothers Ruby Port is an easy drinking fortified wine that is very good for marinating pears and other fruits.
A tradition of producing Napa Valley wines of consistent quality & value shows here.
