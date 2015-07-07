Chocolove
Dark Chocolate Bar 70 Percent
3.2 oz
Strong, well rounded cocoa flavors melt smoothly in your mouth then transition to a pleasant cocoa aftertaste. Crafted primarily from African cocoa beans and a small amount of Caribbean cocoa beans.
Strong, well rounded cocoa flavors melt smoothly in your mouth then transition to a pleasant cocoa aftertaste. Crafted primarily from African cocoa beans and a small amount of Caribbean cocoa beans.
Smooth, semi-sweet dark chocolate melts in your mouth while the bits of orange peel release their gentle flavor. Chocolate and Orange unite exquisitely and then relax into a lasting orange finish.
Michigan Cherries and roasted California Almonds make for a chewy, crunchy flavor contrast then gradually blends into the complex flavors of the dark Belgian Chocolate.
Dark semisweet chocolate, whole dry roasted almonds and sea salt. Combination of almonds and sea salt makes a tantalizing taste that keeps you wanting more.
Bits of tart Raspberry pieces are enveloped in Belgian Dark Chocolate crafted from African cocoa beans. The initial contrast of the the chocolate and raspberries come together in a harmonious flavor!
Dark chocolate enhanced by the addition of Fleur de Sel, a premium French sea salt.
Embodies the essence of cocoa beans, with robust flavors dark chocolate enthusiasts will savor.
Smooth dark chocolate with the sophisticated crunch of slivered almonds, for a delightful chocolate experience.
Pretty authentic in its dark chocolate flavors; not a traditional wine by any means, but appealing in its sweetness and its dark, cocoa powder, dried earth flavors.