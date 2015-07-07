Chimay
Cinq Cents Ale
11.2 oz Bottle
Golden and slightly hazy, this ale is hoppy and fruity with notes of muscat and raisins; little acidity with a slight bitterness that melts away in your mouth; top fermented and unpasteurized.
The Red Cap was the first ale to be brewed by the Trappist monks of Chimay. Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation.
This strong charactered ale has a fragrance of fresh yeast, and a very pleasant light, flowery rosy touch. It's relatively dry flavor uncovers a fine carmelized note.
The Triple formula has a typical golden color, a slightly haszy appearance and a fine head. The ale's flavor offers fruity notes of Muscat and raisins.
Belgian Ale. Light and flowery rose notes. 9% ABV
Belgian Tripel. Fruity muscat and raisin notes. 9% ABV
German Dubbel. Fruity nuances in the fragrance with a silky, light bitter taste. 7.0% ABV
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. With an intense fusion of bouquet, rich body and complex citrus notes, this is the REAL champagne of beers; aged for up to 5 years upright in a cool environment.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Beautiful coppery color and a creamy thick head; aroma reminiscent of ripe apricots; silky mouthfeel with a pleasant touch of astringent bitterness in the finish.
