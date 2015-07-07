Stillhouse
Apple Crisp Whiskey
750 ml
With hints of baked apples, cinnamon, natural oats, brown sugar, ginger, nutmeg, and the kick of our 100% clear corn whiskey.
Just the right amounts of Southern Sweet Tea and the classic taste of peaches with Stillhouse 100% clear corn whiskey.
100% clear corn whiskey made from estate grown corn and is distilled to perfection in traditional copper whiskey stills.
Delicious blend of sweet corn with infused natural cinnamon for a friendly wallop of sweet and hot.
The warm, tropical taste of coconut mixed together with 100% clean corn whiskey.
The mighty duo of mint and chocolate are perfectly combined and blended.
Paso Robles, Ca. Light aromas of crushed cherry candies, charred wood and fresh chopped mint drop into a palate laden with cherries and menthol. It's a nice, easy and not overpowering wine.
