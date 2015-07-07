Charles Smith
Kung Fu Girl Riesling
750 ml
Apricot, kumquat, nectarine, and lime leaves. Great mid-palate intensity with a long, minerally finish. 12.5% ABV
Rich Strawberry and Italian cherry with subtle biscotti complete with bubbles. Lots of bubbles! 11.5% ABV
Washington. Cut summer grass gives way to white nectarine, honeysuckle, and melon. 12% ABV
Classic Merlot aromas of dark cherries, cedar, pipe tobacco. Anise, stone and cherry blossoms. 13.5% ABV.
Washington. Aromas of black cherry, anise and earth with a touch of toasted herb. 14.5% ABV
Washington. Scents of mocha and lavender open up to flavors of chocolate covered cherries. 13.5% ABV
A delicious, single-vineyard Viognier; layers of Meyer lemon curd, Asian pear, clove, honeydew melon, and bee's wax; balanced in the mouth with a bright minerals and peach flavors.