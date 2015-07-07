Charles & Charles
Rosé
750 ml
Stunning strawberry and pomegranate flavors complete with a nice touch of acidity on the end. Perfect for the summer. 12.6% ABV
California. Dark berry, rose petal and chocolate flavors delicately open up to a lingering finish. 13.6% ABV
Washington. Firm and juicy. Aromas of apples, jasmine and citrus. Light tropical notes and a streak of minerality. 13.8% ABV
Full-flavored with aromas of stone fruit, mineral notes, wet rock, citrus & floral; taut palate, beautiful focus, and lingering notes of honeysuckle and crushed rock.