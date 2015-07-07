Chambord
Black Raspberry Liqueur
750 ml
Tantalize your taste buds with raspberries, blackberries, Madagascar vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey, cognac, herbs and spices. 16.5% ABV
92 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich rub red hue; sweet raspberry jam aromas follow artfully on the thick, sweet, somewhat syrupy palate; this would be outstanding over vanilla ice cream.
