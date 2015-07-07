Chalk Hill
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Chalk Hill AVA (Sonoma County). A blend of 84% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Sauvignon Gris and 6% Sauvignon Musque. Great acidity and layered flavours of melon, pineapple, guava, wet stone, and lime.
88 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '03 Chalk Hill Merlot is for fans of weighty, fully ripened red wines; lots of extracted, black cherry fruit, generous oak and involving complexity.
14.2% ABV.
14.5% ABV.
Chalk Hill has established itself as one of the premier Chardonnay producers in CA. It offering is a newer release, meant to highlight a bright, fresh, crisp, expressive style without any heavy oak.
The Chalk Hill Chardonnay is exotic and ultra-rich; firm and well built on the palate, with a core of apple and creamy flavors.
Russian River. Dense-purple color and sweet toasty oak intermixed with licorice, black- berry, cassis and graphite. 15.5% ABV.