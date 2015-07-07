Ceretto
Moscato
750 ml
Italy. Intensely fruity and characteristically aromatic, with a sweet flavor that is perfectly balanced. 5% ABV
Lovely lift to the aromas and flavors of rose petal, truffle and earth. Very fresh and fine-grained in the mouth, coming across as extremely young today and displaying excellent acidity.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Aromas of ripe berry, apple, vanilla, licorice and ginger. A fruit forward wine with tight tannins.