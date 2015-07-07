Gabbiano
Chianti Classico Riserva
750 ml
Full-bodied and complex with rich flavors of blackcurrent and plums that merge with notes of fragrant woods and licorice.
Full-bodied and complex with rich flavors of blackcurrent and plums that merge with notes of fragrant woods and licorice.
The Gabbiano Pinot Grigio has a rounded personality with plenty of ripe fruit and zippiness on the palate; bright and perky in the aftertaste.
One of Tuscany's tried and true Chianti Classicos, the Castello di Gabbiano exhibits bright red fruits, earthy minerals, and an honest rusticity; light tannins make it very enjoyable now!