Casa Lapostolle Merlot '07
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Casa Lapostolle Melot is smoky, with a slightly firm edge to the raspberry and dark plum fruit; coffee and loam hints frame the finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Casa Lapostolle Syrah is dark, but pure and focused; dark plum, briar, fig cake and bittersweet cocoa notes. Long, muscular finish is fine-grained.
The Casa Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Cabernet is a formidable wine with fully ripened, black fruit flavors and a nice measure of sweet oak.
Deep dark red in color Carmenere typically has intense aromas of spices and fruit. Lapostolle prides itself on producing world-class wines and the new "Casa Carmenere" is no exception.
Chile. Aromas of tropical fruit and delicate citrus notes. Fresh palate with a long finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Aromas of plums and cherries, with a medium body and juicy tannins. 13% ABV
Aromas of sweet flowers and tropical fruit such as pineapple and papaya, with light acidity, and a persistent long lasting finish.