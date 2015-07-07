Carpano Antica
Formula Red Vermouth
1 L
Italy. Vanilla bouquet matched by notes of spices and citrus dried fruit. 16% ABV
A slightly bitter vermouth with floral notes. A compositition of cirtus, cherries, mint, vanilla, raisins and root beer among the many flavors that play with the palate. Tastes great on the rocks but also in a Negroni.
95pts Wine Enthusiasts TOP 50 Spirits of 2011. Dark, mysterious vermouth is rich, complex and layered. Boasting aromas of mint and other herbs, plums and figs, with tastes of cocoa and almonds.
Carpano
Punt E Mes Sweet Vermouth
750 ml
A fleeting sweetness, redolent of dried fruit and juicy prune notes, gives way to a dry, bitter finish.
Carpano
Bianco Vermouth
1 L
Trebbiano, Chardonnay, and Cortese grapes as the core and adds aromatic herbs, roots, and barks, as well as additional alcohol.
Ferrari-Carano Reserve
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Aromas and flavors of black tea, blackberry, clove, cedar and leather; ripe fruit, sweet tannins and a long spicy finish.
Ferrari-Carano
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
CUSTOMER FAVORITE Fruit stars front and center in this crisply clean, young Pinot Grigio. The mouth is flooded with ripe pineapples, Meyer lemons, kiwis, white peaches and honey.
Ferrari-Carano Siena
Meritage
750 ml
91 PTS ANTHONY DIAS BLUE. Smooth and lush Super Californian with ripe plum and spice. Juicy, fresh and long with lovely balance.