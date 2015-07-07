Carlo Rossi
Burgundy
1.5 L
Fresh, red, and grapey, the Carlo Rossi Burgundy is a good honest red wine.
Fresh, red, and grapey, the Carlo Rossi Burgundy is a good honest red wine.
Party time! Blended with other fruit such as orange and lemon, this wine is served chilled.
Carlo Rossi Cabernet is a full-bodied red with hints of berry, cassis and plum flavors.
A good commercial Sangria, add a few citrus fruits and pour over ice.
A good semi-sweet white wine, the Carlo Rossi Rhine should be well-chilled and serve with lighter entrees.
A friendly red that has been around for four decades as one of America's most famous table red wine; Carlo Rossi's Paisano is made for friends who like to break bread together.
Sweet and easy to drink.
The Carlo Rossi White Zinfandel flavor is like a romantic love story between fresh strawberries and sweet cherries.
SPC ORDER
Sturdy and tasty, Carlo Rossi is a Burgundy for the table; no pretentions just good, honest table wine.
A soft, yet dry white wine, the Carlo Rossi Chablis is a well-made everyday table wine.
A good semi-sweet white wine, the Carlo Rossi Rhine should be well-chilled and serve with lighter entrees.
A soft, yet dry white wine, the Carlo Rossi Chablis is a well-made everyday table wine.
SPC ORDER
Carlo Rossi Cabernet is a full bodied red with hints of berry, cassis and plum flavors.