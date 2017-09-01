Canyon Road Chardonnay '05
Chardonnay
750 ml
The Canyon Road Chardonnay drinks smooth and fine but is certainly no pushover; ripe fruit flavors abound and stay long on the palate; give the wine a nice chill and enjoy.
The Canyon Road Chardonnay drinks smooth and fine but is certainly no pushover; ripe fruit flavors abound and stay long on the palate; give the wine a nice chill and enjoy.
Canyon Road Merlot is pleasant with red fruit flavors and a softness on the palate.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, 2006 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. One of the purest examples of the varietal, the '05 Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc exhibits fine dried citrus flavors that last well.
A solid, everyday drinker, the finely crafted Canyon Road Cabernet exhibits pretty red fruit flavors with a nice note of minerals; drink now.