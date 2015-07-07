Cannonball
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Perfectly well balanced dry cab with flavors of blackberry, spicy chocolate and cola with layers of toasted vanilla. 13.6% ABV
Lush and refreshing, it bursts with flavors of stone fruit, Meyer lemon, pineapple, and toasted vanilla oak. Full bodied and balanced. ABV 13.7%
Silky entry with sophisticated structure. Flavors of fresh cherries, rich chocolate, and spiced cake. 13.8% ABV
Vibrant and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma County. Bright, crisp acidity with flavors of papaya honeydew melon and white peach.