Canadian Club
Reserve 9 Year
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL 2007 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Blended from select whiskies and aged 10 years in small, charred white oak barrels resulting in a rich and finely balanced taste.
88 PTS 2014 ULTIMATE BEVERAGE CHALLANGE. Aged 12 yrs. in re-charred bourbon barrels, it is carefully blended for smoother & richer flavors.
84 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Dark yellow, golen tint; medium-light body; reminiscent of apple,peach, smokey butter; the Canadian Club 6 year old is creamy, smooth and easy in the finish.
Creamy toffee and toasty oak aromas. Rich, mellow oak and soft nutmeg taste. Warm, dry, lingering finish. 40% ABV