Calypso
Lemonade
20 oz
Great all natural product with real Lemon Pulp in every bottle. When only the best will do.
Great all natural product blended from blue berries, black berries, and blue raspberries with real lemon pulp in every bottle. When only the best will do.
Great all natural product blended from strawberries and real lemon pulp in every bottle. When only the best will do.
Great all natural product blended from black cherries and real lemon pulp in every bottle. When only the best will do.
Great all natural product blended from mangos and real lemon pulp in every bottle. When only the best will do.
Now you have a good excuse to throw that pirate party. This rum is sourced out of the US Virgin Islands where rum originally hails. Pale amber in color, it showcases aromas and flavors of golden marshmallows, vanilla taffy and faint spiced nuts with a wispy, peppery finish. Enjoy straight up or in a host of cocktails.
Kiwi Lemonade was picked as one of the four original flavors due to its unique citrus flavor, striking green appearance and delicious taste. As one of the classic Calypso flavors, Kiwi has remained a customer favorite over the years.