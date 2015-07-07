Calidad
Mexican-Style Cerveza
6 Cans
Born For Mexico. Made In California. Calidad Beer is a bright, light-bodied lager that finishes with crisp notes of sweet corn and citrus. Pairs well with lime. Pairs better with friends.
A CALIFORNIA APPROACH TO MEXICAN-STYLE BEER
Brewed in Santa Barbara, Calidad is as familiar and refreshing as your favorite Mexican cerveza but crafted with higher quality ingredients and the spirit of California.
Eso Es Calidad. This is Quality.
