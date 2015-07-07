Butterfield Station
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Juicy and vibrant with flavors of red fruit, spices and soft oak tannins. Aromas of brown sugar and spice, raspberry and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
Juicy and vibrant with flavors of red fruit, spices and soft oak tannins. Aromas of brown sugar and spice, raspberry and cherry flavors. 13.5% ABV
Californian. With the aromas of lime and lemongrass, and a bright acidic palate this wine makes an excellent pairing with your meal. 12% ABV
Rich, round and lush with flavor. Aromas of blackberry, cassis, hints of spice and toasted oak. Flavors of plum, black cherry and soft oak tannins. 13% ABV
Ripe aromas of tropical fruit complemented by a hint of vanilla. Flavors of juicy citrus and lemon peel with bright acidity and restrained oak. 13.9% ABV
California. Aromas of berries, tomato leaf, green pepper and oak. Green on the palate with tart currants and cherries. 12.5% ABV