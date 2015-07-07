Bushmills
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Grain whiskey is matured for five years in American oak casks before being blended with Irish Single Malt whiskey. 40% ABV
Grain whiskey is matured for five years in American oak casks before being blended with Irish Single Malt whiskey. 40% ABV
For those looking for the smoothest of whiskeys. Triple-distilled and matured exclusively in American White Oak Bourbon casks for a minimum of 4 yrs, this easy-drinking whiskey is impeccably balanced.
Product of Ireland. Aged in American oak and Oloroso sherry casks for 19 years and then transferred to Madeira casks for another two years. 80 Proof
5 STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL, DOUBLE GOLD 2005 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. A delicious Irish Cream Liquer made in the world's oldest licensed distillery, Bushmills. Rich, satiny smooth.
Delicate floral notes with flavors of caramel and hazelnut. Medium-body with a soft finish.
Product of Ireland. Warm port sweetness with an almond-marzipan fusion and hints of bee honey and praline. 80 Proof
Product of Ireland. Made from 100% barley and aged in American bourbon oak casks. 80 Proof.
Product of Ireland. A blended whiskey made from a unique recipe of mixed grains aged in sherry casks. 80 Proof
Made in USA. Honey sweetness is followed by apple and pear before settling on dusky lavender. 70 Proof