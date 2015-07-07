Busch Light
American Lager
30 Cans 12 oz
Busch beer won a Silver Medal for American-style Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
Busch beer won a Silver Medal for American-style Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
Busch beer won a Silver Medal for American-style Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
Busch beer won a Silver Medal for American-style Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
Bud Ice is first stored at 28 degrees for several days before the cold-filtering process begins. This gives Bud Ice a distinctive short hop finish!
Rich and silky texture, bright fruit flavors of ripe apple, lemon, peach and a touch of butterscotch; balanced acidity gives length to the finish.
The Husch Pinot Noir is fruit forward with a hint of earth; a velvety mouthfeel compliments the taste of berry and toasty oak.
The Husch Gewurztraminer is considered one of California's best; soft flowers and rose petals in the flavors; medium bodied; crisp, and off-dry in the finish.
The Husch Cabernet is delicate and flavorful; well balanced, with attractive red currant flavors; easy in the finish.
A joy to drink! Lovely aroma, refreshing acidity with citrus, melon, and tropical fruit flavors. Full impact with freshness and clean fruit purity. 13.9% ABV
Busch beer won a Silver Medal for American-style Lager at the 1997 Great American Beer Festival!
A lighter version of Bud's popular Busch! 4.1% ABV
A full flavored lager beer produced with select American and European hops. Elements of citrus resulting in a full bodied beer.