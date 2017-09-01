Buffalo Trace
Bourbon
750 ml
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is made from the finest corn, rye and barley malt, and ages in new oak barrels for years in century old warehouses at the most award-winning distillery in the world.
Polished and smooth upon entry, CLIX is pleasing on the nose and reminiscent of the essence of fresh nectar. Elegant in style, the exclusive character has exquisite smoothness and interesting nuance.
93 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Deep amber color; elegant aromas of buttery caramel, toasted nuts, and brown spices; silky, supple entry; honeyed toasted cornbread toast, intense brown spices.
An amber style ale, originally brewed by George Washington, brewed with fresh roasted pumpkins, malted barley. Cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg are added. A perfect beer for the fall season.
In 1773, the McAfee Brothers set out to explore uncharted territory, surveying land now home to Buffalo Trace Distillery. Surveyor marks left behind are known as benchmarks and this bourbon whiskey honors their pioneering spirits.
Wheatley Vodka delivers award-winning, high quality vodka that is ten distilled and triple filtered for an ultra-smooth drinking experience.
Bourbon Cream is handcrafted using Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, making it a perfect marriage of rich delicious cream and smooth Kentucky bourbon.
In 1773, the McAfee Brothers set out to explore uncharted territory, surveying land now home to Buffalo Trace Distillery. Surveyor marks left behind are known as benchmarks and this bourbon whiskey honors their pioneering spirits.