Brugal
Extra Viejo Rum
750 ml
Aged 8 years from the Dominican Republic. A great mixing rum that delivers a distinctly different taste and is now an established player in the bar scene, especially in the UK.
Aged 8 years from the Dominican Republic. A great mixing rum that delivers a distinctly different taste and is now an established player in the bar scene, especially in the UK.
BRONZE MEDAL 2007 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION.
Product of Dominican Republic. Molasses fermented with a blend of 7 year rums. 80 Proof
Aged in American oak casks, and then in European oak casks that were used for aging sherry. Master blend aged from 5 to 14 years.
Pleasant and subtle with hints of light vanilla, citrus and coconut. 40% ABV