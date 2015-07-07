Brownstone
California Shiraz
750 ml
This sweet red wine is perfect to pair with spicier foods. It has a spicy, dark berry nose; good legs, and a medium body of raspberry, plum. There is a good spicy, tannic finish.
Melon and stone fruit aromas, with peach apricotm melon and citrus flavors on the palate. Perfect to enjoy with turkey and Asian entres
Deep rich purple color; bold aromas of blackberry, raspberry and creme de cassis; full bodied with layers of black fruits with hints of dark chocolate; rich and well textured in the finish