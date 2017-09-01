Bass Ipa
English IPA India Pale Ale
6 Bottles
Bass brings its rich brewing tradtion to introduce an IPA. Dry hopped in aging tanks for intense hop aroma sure to please the most fervent IPA lovers. Brewed with "Special English Fruggles Hops".
Very fragrant aroma with notes of malt, fruit, yeast and floral notes. 5% ABV
English Pale Ale. Lightly sweet malts with hints of straw, overlaid with grassy and lightly citric hop aromas. 5.6% ABV
English Ale. Very fragrant aroma with notes of malt, fruit, yeast and floral notes. 5.0% ABV