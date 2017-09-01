Rodenbach Flemish Sour
Flanders Red Ale
6 Bottles
One of a kind Flemish Session Sour Ale with tastebud-tingling flavors of Green Apple and Red Currant. A favorite to brewers everywhere combines 3 parts young beer with 1 part 18 month oak-aged beer.
One of a kind Flemish Session Sour Ale with tastebud-tingling flavors of Green Apple and Red Currant. A favorite to brewers everywhere combines 3 parts young beer with 1 part 18 month oak-aged beer.
One of a kind Flemish Sour Ale with tastebud-tingling flavors of Green Apple and Red Currant. A favorite to brewers everywhere combines 3 parts young beer with 1 part 18 month oak-aged beer @ 5.1% ABV
Bright and tart with hints of Ripe Berries and Oak. Aged 18 months in Oak to create Distinctive Deep and Hearty wine like flavors with a Refreshing Effervescence and tart finish @ 6% ABV.