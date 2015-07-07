Brewery Ommegang
XV Anniversary Ale
750 ml
Celebrating Brewery Ommegang's 15th Anniversary, they pay homage to the great Trappist ales brewed by monks. XV Pours a deep walnut hue, with a ruby highlight, full head and lively carbonation.
Postulating flavors of sweet caramel malt and dark cherries. Created by blending a rich, malty Belgian-style ale with Lindemans Kriek, a classic cherry-Lambic from Belgium. Drink slightly chilled.
90 PTS, 2001 WORLD BEER CHAMPIONSHIPS. A hoppy brew, the Ommegang Hennepin is beautifully golden in color and stays on the palate with a briskness that makes it perfect for aperitifs.
The perfect marriage of coffee, beer, and chocolate. 7.5% ABV.
Belgian Style Ale. Fleur de Houblon is a rich gold color with distinct floral hops in the aroma that follow through in the taste. 6.8% ABV.
A clean and beautifully balanced Sour Ale that pours a nice, golden hue. With an elegant interplay of sweet and sour, this ale has a soft mouth-feel and a clean finish, drinking like a fine wine.
Copper in color, spicy in aroma, with a big full flavor & a nutty finish! It's the culmination of a year's experimentation by the brewmaster to create the perfect Brabant Style.
Well balanced elegant fruit beer, matured on tart cherries, is brewed exclusively for Brewery Ommegang by Liefmans, a sister brewery, in Belgium.
An authentic Belgian-style Ale using open fermentation, house-propagated yeast & special Belgian malts.
Flavors of sweet caramel malt and dark cherries. A blend of rich, malty Belgian-style ale with a classic cherry-Lambic from Belgium. 9.7% ABV
Ale brewed with grains of paradise, coriander, ginger and sweet orange peel. Hearty and rustic golden ale. Full-bodied, hoppy and crisp. 7.7% ABV.