Breckenridge Brewery
Oatmeal Stout
6 Bottles
It's a bold, smooth-bodied concoction that oozes dark-roasted coffee aromas and flavors of espresso and semi-sweet chocolate.
Aromas of molasses and ripened black cherries. Flavors of sweet malts, dark fruits, oak, and esters. American Oak barreled for 3 months. 10.1% ABV.
Pleasant floral aromas. Citrus hop flavor balanced by a bread malt backbone. 6.3% ABV.
An Ale that has all the chocolate roasted nut flavor of a classic Porter, with an enigmatic surprise thrown in for good measure.
Mosaic hops provide guava and mango notes lending a sweetness to the hop character of this pale ale. To build upon the tropical attributes of the hops, we've added a healthy dose of mango.
Blended with Pale and Caramel malts with just a kiss of bittering hops to create a freshing-but-flavorful, any-time beer.