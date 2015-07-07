Saison Dupont
Farmhouse Ale
750 ml
94 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. A pleasing pale straw-color with a dense, creamy head. The nose is estery with citrus and spice notes. Full bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate.
The Saison Dupont is a top fermentation beer with refermentation in the bottle. 6.5% ABV.